East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

EWBC opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $3,408,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 858,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,530,219.82. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $848,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,762,824.60. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 73,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,184,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

