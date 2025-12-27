Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $118.02 million and $1.39 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,427.50 or 1.00041538 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,622,796,585,847 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,624,006,670,571.40394237. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00001559 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $1,431,813.29 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

