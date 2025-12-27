Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd. is a Japanese retail holding company best known as the parent of Uniqlo, one of the world’s leading casual apparel brands. Headquartered in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, Fast Retailing focuses on the design, manufacture and global distribution of everyday wear for men, women and children. Its core business centers on accessible, high-quality basics that blend functionality with minimalist styling, underpinned by proprietary fabric technologies such as HEATTECH and AIRism.

The company traces its roots to a men’s clothing shop founded by Tadashi Yanai’s family in 1963.

