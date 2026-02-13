Sanctum Infinity (INF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $323.09 Thousand

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a total market capitalization of $178.39 million and $323.09 thousand worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for about $118.63 or 0.00171615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,503,736 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,503,165.53660319. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 109.66802356 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $484,189.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

