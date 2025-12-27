Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 866.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,689 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 913.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In other news, Director Barbara-Jean A. Bormann-Kennedy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,325. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Johnson sold 135,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $977,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 698,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,159.26. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,976 shares of company stock worth $1,497,495. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 0.57. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company’s flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

