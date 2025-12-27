Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,658 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $240.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.95. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $251.43.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.08.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

