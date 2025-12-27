Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NYSE:HE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $790.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

