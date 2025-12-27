Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 14,921 Shares of RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in RB Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in RB Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RB Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $105.36 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $119.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

In other RB Global news, Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

