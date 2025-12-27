Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 52,177 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

