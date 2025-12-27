Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is OLIO Financial Planning’s 5th Largest Position

OLIO Financial Planning trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 12.0% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VTI stock opened at $339.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $566.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.69 and a 200-day moving average of $321.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $340.33.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.