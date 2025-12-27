Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,922.2% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $126,553.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,323. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $86.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

