Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF $USMC Stock Position Lifted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMC. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,444 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $4,229,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 268,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 554.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

