Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF $UITB

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 67.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000.

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.41 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $0.2953 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

