Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 28,930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,015 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.22.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. Performance Food Group Company has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

