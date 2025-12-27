SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Purchased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 10.2% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $32,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $615.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $622.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.