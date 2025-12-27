Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $32.82 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after buying an additional 1,565,245 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $410.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $331.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.71 and its 200-day moving average is $318.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

