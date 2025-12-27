Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $88.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $88,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

IWM opened at $251.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average is $234.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $258.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

