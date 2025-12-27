Honeywell International Inc. $HON Stock Holdings Cut by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.7% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $84,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $140,816,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,713,000 after buying an additional 509,456 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.58.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.71 and a 200 day moving average of $212.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.