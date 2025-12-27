One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 114,926 Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 $RWM

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,926 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,344,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 577.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $2,516,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of RWM stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.