Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Acquired by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $27,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,161 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Burk Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,474,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.