Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,309 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide makes up about 1.1% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,342,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,126,000 after purchasing an additional 227,597 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 131.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,632,000 after acquiring an additional 744,040 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,205 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 159,527 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.9%

EEFT opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

