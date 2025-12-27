Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $140.07 thousand and $0.45 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,433.28 or 1.00009644 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.01141233 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

