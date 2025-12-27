Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 92599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AERO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeromexico to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeromexico in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeromexico to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

