Short Interest in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Increases By 320.7%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 526,521 shares, an increase of 320.7% from the November 30th total of 125,160 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,604 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ AGAE opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 280.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Gaming & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGAE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc is a digital media and technology company focused on the development, production and distribution of live amateur sports content in the United States. The company’s flagship InPlay Sports division secures rights to high school and collegiate athletic events and streams those competitions across linear and digital channels. Through strategic partnerships with regional school conferences and venues, Allied Gaming aims to expand the reach of under-served amateur athletics audiences while creating new content monetization opportunities.

Allied’s content portfolio spans live event coverage, on-demand highlights and studio productions designed for distribution on television, web and mobile platforms.

