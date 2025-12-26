Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 452.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 275,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,880.84. This represents a 1.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

TCBI stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.41. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $340.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Texas Capital Bank. The company specializes in providing commercial banking services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, professional service firms, real estate developers, and not-for-profit organizations. Its broad range of offerings includes commercial lending, treasury and cash management, real estate finance, equipment finance, and energy lending, all designed to address the unique financial needs of businesses navigating growth and market challenges.

In addition to its core commercial banking capabilities, Texas Capital Bancshares delivers private banking and wealth management services for business owners and high-net-worth individuals.

