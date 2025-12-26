Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 20,498 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Progyny worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 445.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Progyny by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 96,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Progyny by 50.9% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Progyny by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 78,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of PGNY opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $313.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.23 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 21,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $543,226.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,129. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski bought 79,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $1,931,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 680,251 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,296.79. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,046 shares of company stock valued at $561,691. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

