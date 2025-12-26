Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 195.5% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock worth $583,639. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.1%

Teradyne stock opened at $198.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $205.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

