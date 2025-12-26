Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Stock Position Lifted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,352 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $265,221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after purchasing an additional 482,160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $294.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $298.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

