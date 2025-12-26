ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,912 shares, a growth of 1,934.0% from the November 30th total of 94 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Trading Down 2.0%

ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

