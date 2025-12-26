ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,912 shares, a growth of 1,934.0% from the November 30th total of 94 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,101 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ProShares UltraShort Industrials Trading Down 2.0%
ProShares UltraShort Industrials stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.
ProShares UltraShort Industrials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Industrials
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Washington prepares for war
- Put $1,000 into this stock by Jan 1 [Not NVDA]
- The McDonald’s Secret
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.