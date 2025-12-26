Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,813,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,665,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

