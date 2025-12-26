CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.3510. 68,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 170,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINT. Wall Street Zen lowered CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CI&T in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

CI&T Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CI&T had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 176.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CI&T during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

