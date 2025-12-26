Insider Buying: Chrysos (ASX:C79) Insider Acquires A$59,027.85 in Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79Get Free Report) insider Gregory Holt bought 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.35 per share, with a total value of A$59,027.85.

Gregory Holt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 1st, Gregory Holt purchased 10,450 shares of Chrysos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of A$83,286.50.

Chrysos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $590.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Chrysos Company Profile

Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The company offers PhotonAssay, a technology for analysis of gold, silver, copper, and other elements. Chrysos Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

