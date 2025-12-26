Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $292.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

