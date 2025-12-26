Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Big bullish thesis around data-center and AI demand — analysts point to a $61 billion surge in data?center deal activity, AWS capacity expansion and deeper integration of Nova/Bedrock AI tools as a near?term catalyst for revenue and margin upside. A $61 Billion Reason to Buy Amazon Stock for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan / bullish analyst commentary: note that Amazon’s 2026 bull case centers on AWS accelerating with AI share gains and more disciplined margins — supports higher earnings multiple vs pure retail comps. Amazon’s 2026 Bull Case Isn’t Retail — It’s AWS, AI And Margin Discipline
- Positive Sentiment: Value/quality narratives gaining traction — multiple pieces argue AMZN is undervalued or “dirt cheap” given earnings power from AWS and ads, which can attract value and long-only flows. Amazon’s Stock Is Dirt Cheap
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market support — coverage notes (moderate buy consensus and inclusion on “most buy recommendations” lists) help keep demand for shares, especially into year?end rebalancing. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Ownership breakdown and flows heading into 2026 — pieces reviewing who owns AMZN can influence positioning but are informational unless they show large institutional rotation. Heading into 2026, Let’s Look at Who Owns Amazon Stock (AMZN)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company product/strategy commentary — Alexa chief’s remarks about changing consumer behavior underline long?term product experiments (wearables, ambient AI) that support strategic optionality but are multi?year. Amazon’s Alexa chief predicts an end to doom scrolling: the next generation is ‘going to just think differently’
- Negative Sentiment: AWS Christmas?Eve outage raises reliability/governance questions — outages can pressure enterprise sentiment, lead to customer churn or contract concessions if recurring. Amazon Web Service’s Christmas Eve Outage Reignites Concerns Over Cloud Monopoly Risks
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/competitive tension from AI shopping agents — Amazon is blocking some third?party AI bots and faces a strategic “fight or join” choice; restrictive moves could harm partner ecosystems or spur regulatory scrutiny. Amazon Tightens Platform Access as AI Shopping Agents Expand
- Negative Sentiment: Technical risk: some charts/analysts warn a correction below $200 could be needed before the uptrend resumes, flagging downside risk for short?term traders. Amazon: A Correction Under $200 May Be Necessary Before Uptrend Resumes (Technical Analysis)
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. New Street Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $292.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,993,927.48. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
