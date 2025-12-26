TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Major Shareholder Buys $72,062.10 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 80,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $72,062.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,937,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,674.40. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lynx1 Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 6,232 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $5,608.80.

On Monday, December 22nd, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 75,500 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $67,950.00.

TScan Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,692.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.33%. Analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut TScan Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research downgraded TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 50.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan’s approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

