NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Matauro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matauro LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,720,899.95. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $13,753,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,033,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,688,766.14. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161,474 shares of company stock valued at $396,157,992. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

