Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.31 and traded as low as $11.65. Valhi shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 10,027 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Valhi in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Valhi Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $333.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.16). Valhi had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valhi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Valhi by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valhi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 237,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Valhi by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a diversified holding company incorporated in Delaware in 1987 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its three wholly owned subsidiaries—Kronos Worldwide, CompX International and NL Industries—Valhi participates in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and security products for industrial, commercial and consumer markets.

Kronos Worldwide is a leading independent producer of titanium dioxide pigment, a white powder that enhances brightness and opacity in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other applications.

See Also

