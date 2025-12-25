Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.87. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 15,072 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIEB

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 111,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 40.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol SIEB, is the bank holding company for Siebert Bank & Trust, offering a full range of community banking services. Through its subsidiary, the company provides traditional deposit products, lending solutions and digital banking capabilities designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and agricultural customers.

Siebert’s product suite includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market instruments, alongside consumer and mortgage loans, agricultural lending and commercial credit facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.