Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCR) Drops By 79.4%

Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,293 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the November 30th total of 15,992 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,397 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,397 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NBCR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.98. 9,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $662.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.02. Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Get Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NBCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF

The Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF (NBCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing in US large-cap stocks. The fund selects based on fundamental analysis conducted by portfolio managers in collaboration with research analysts. NBCR was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.