YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,593,608 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 21,195,964 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,634,610 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MSTY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 716,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,893. YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $159.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a $3.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 8,592.0%.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

