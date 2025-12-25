Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,062 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the November 30th total of 12,935 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 414,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 38,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

