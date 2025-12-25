Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $55.9060. 6,801,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 5,643,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 299.07%.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,732,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,436,000 after buying an additional 676,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Realty Income by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,669,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 309,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.



Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

