Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ) Short Interest Down 87.7% in December

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NASDAQ:NCIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,954 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the November 30th total of 40,206 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,626 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,896,000.

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCIQ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,377. Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55.

About Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

