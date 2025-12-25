Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.8525, but opened at $14.6520. Sumitomo Chemcl shares last traded at $14.6520, with a volume of 294 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemcl to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sumitomo Chemcl Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.26.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT?related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

