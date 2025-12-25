MobilityOne (LON:MBO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

MobilityOne Limited (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 and last traded at GBX 0.70, with a volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75.

MobilityOne Trading Down 4.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £765,352.80, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.45.

MobilityOne (LON:MBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (1.07) earnings per share for the quarter. MobilityOne had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

About MobilityOne

MobilityOne Limited, an investment holding company, provides e-commerce infrastructure payment solutions and platforms through its proprietary technology solutions in Malaysia. It operates through two segments, Telecommunication Services and Electronic Commerce Solutions; and Hardware. The company offers payment terminals for retailers, which enables bill payments, mobile and e-games top-ups, loan repayments, credit and ATM card payments, cashbacks, and e-wallets payments; mobile payment applications; and payment solution products and services, such as bill and loan collection, e-voucher distribution, local and federal government payment, and other recurring payment services for corporates.

