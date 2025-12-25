Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 36,286 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the November 30th total of 148,339 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,947 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,947 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Klabin Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KLBAY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,349. Klabin has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Klabin had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Klabin will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Klabin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLBAY

Klabin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA is a Brazilian integrated paper and pulp company that develops, manufactures and sells a range of forest products and packaging solutions. Founded by the Klabin family in 1899 and headquartered in São Paulo, the company’s activities span forestry management, pulp and paper manufacturing, containerboard and corrugated packaging production, and recycling operations. Klabin supplies both industrial and consumer-oriented paper and packaging products, including kraftliner, corrugating medium, cartonboard and specialty papers used across multiple end markets.

As an integrated forest products company, Klabin manages planted timberlands and brings raw material through its own supply chain into pulping and papermaking facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.