CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 851 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the November 30th total of 3,226 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,460 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,460 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNF. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of CNFinance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised CNFinance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CNFinance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CNFinance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNF

CNFinance Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

Shares of NYSE:CNF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 681.01, a quick ratio of 392.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CNFinance has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNFinance stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) by 318.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of CNFinance worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CNFinance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) is a China-based holding company specializing in internet-based financial services for consumers and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through its subsidiaries, CNFinance develops and operates an online marketplace that connects individual and corporate borrowers with institutional and private capital providers. The company’s platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application process, enabling efficient access to credit in a traditionally underserved segment of the Chinese financial market.

The company’s core offerings include unsecured consumer loans, SME working capital financing, supply chain financing solutions and wealth management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.