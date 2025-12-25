Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 563,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 159,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Fancamp Exploration Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

