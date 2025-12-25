iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in December

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 663 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the November 30th total of 2,545 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,821 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Stock Performance

BKF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. 7,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.38. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 292,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 231.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance in Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

