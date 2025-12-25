Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.9350. Approximately 9,304,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,189,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on VG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $6,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $334,627.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $22,904,729 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Venture Global by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.