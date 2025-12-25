Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Sells 4,931 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 328,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,568 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,604. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.72.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $197.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

